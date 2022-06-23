Ameren's (NYSE:AEE) Missouri unit released an updated 20-year energy plan on Thursday that accelerates clean energy additions and brings forward its net-zero carbon-emissions goal by five years to 2045.

The utility said its company-wide net-zero carbon emissions goal now includes Scope 1 and 2 emissions including other greenhouse gas emissions of methane, nitrous oxide and sulfur hexafluoride.

Ameren (AEE) also raised its 2030 carbon emissions reduction target to 60% from 50% based on 2005 levels while maintaining an interim goal of an 85% reduction by 2040.

The company said the Missouri unit plans to retire more than 3,500 MW of fossil-fired generation by 2030, an increase of more than 1,600 MW from the unit's 2020 integrated resource plan, with three of the unit's four coal-fired facilities now planned for retirement by year-end 2030.

The Missouri unit also plans to add 2,800 MW of clean wind and solar generation by 2030, an increase of 400 MW from the 2020 plan, representing a potential ~$4.3B investment.

Ameren Missouri (AEE) plans to add a total of 4,700 MW of renewable generation by 2040, reflecting a ~$7.5B potential investment.

Recent reports said Ameren's (AEE) aging Rush Island coal power plant in Missouri, which had been headed for retirement this year, likely will keep running for several more years.