uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) added more than 15% after the Dutch biotech announced data from a low-dose cohort of its ongoing U.S.-based Phase I/II clinical trial for gene therapy AMT-130 in the treatment of Huntington’s disease.

Out of the 10 patients enrolled in the randomized, blinded study, four patients received an imitation surgical procedure, while six received the experimental therapy.

Highlights of the findings include an increase in the disease biomarker Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) in the cerebrospinal fluid after the AMT-130 surgical procedure. The NfL level reached the baseline at 12 months.

Mean CSF NfL peaked in six patients one month after the surgical procedure and thereafter declined to stand 8% higher than the baseline. Meanwhile, the mean biomarker level remained constant or slightly dropped in the four control patients.

Additionally, the findings at 12 months indicate a ~54% mean reduction of mutant HTT (mHTT) in CSF of four evaluable patients who received AMT-130. In three evaluable control patients, the mean CSF mHTT dropped ~17% compared to baseline at 12 months.

In terms of safety, the lower dose of 6x1012 vector genomes was well tolerated, according to the company. No serious adverse events related to AMT-130 were detected except for two serious adverse events unrelated to the drug.

uniQure (QURE) expects to disclose the data from the 24-month follow-up in the low-dose cohort and the 12-month follow-up in the high-dose cohort in 1H 2023.

Read: In March, the company announced that the trial completed the patient enrollment for the first two cohorts.