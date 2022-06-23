Voyager Digital slashes daily withdrawal limit to $10K in wake of Three Arrows Capital exposure

Jun. 23, 2022

  • Cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) has cut its daily withdrawal limit to $10K from $25K in a move that shortly followed its disclosure of more than $660M exposed to troubled crypto-focused hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.
  • The update to the withdrawal limit was made 15 hours ago as of the time of writing, according to its website.
  • Shares of Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) plunged roughly 60% to its lowest since June 2020 after revealing its loan exposure to 3AC on Wednesday, though the stock is seeing some relief in Thursday morning trading, bouncing around 17% as of shortly before 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) isn't the only crypto firm that's been impacted by turbulent market conditions. Crypto lenders Celsius and Babel Finance both recently suspended client withdrawals.
  • Previously, (June 13) Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, briefly halted bitcoin withdrawals.
