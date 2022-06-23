Piper Sandler analyst raises price target on American Well

Jun. 23, 2022 10:51 AM ETAMWL, CVSBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Currency concept of arrows I. A dollar target on a gray wall

maxkabakov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Piper Sandler Analyst Sean Wieland raised the price target on American Well (AMWL) to $6 from $5, keeping an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The move is a result of several client wins, including CVS (CVS).
  • Wieland had lowered the price target on Amwell to $5 from $7, with an Overweight rating on the shares, in May after Q1 results.
  • AMWL shares were trading ~9% higher.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives the company a Hold rating.
  • The average sell-side analysts rating is also Hold, with an average price target of $5.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.