Piper Sandler analyst raises price target on American Well
Jun. 23, 2022 10:51 AM ETAMWL, CVSBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler Analyst Sean Wieland raised the price target on American Well (AMWL) to $6 from $5, keeping an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The move is a result of several client wins, including CVS (CVS).
- Wieland had lowered the price target on Amwell to $5 from $7, with an Overweight rating on the shares, in May after Q1 results.
- AMWL shares were trading ~9% higher.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives the company a Hold rating.
- The average sell-side analysts rating is also Hold, with an average price target of $5.