Cognition stock rises as dosing begins in phase 2 study of CT1812 for dementia

Jun. 23, 2022 11:02 AM ETCognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) stock rose ~6% on June 23 after the company said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2 trial of oral drug CT1812 to treat patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).
  • The company plans to enroll 120 adults between 50 and 80 years of age with a DLB diagnosis, who will receive placebo or one of two daily doses of CT1812 for six months in the phase 2 study called SHIMMER, according to a June 23 press release.
  • Cognition noted that the study is supported by a $30M grant from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute on Aging and is being carried out in collaboration with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.