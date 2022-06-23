Cognition stock rises as dosing begins in phase 2 study of CT1812 for dementia
Jun. 23, 2022 11:02 AM ETCognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) stock rose ~6% on June 23 after the company said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2 trial of oral drug CT1812 to treat patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).
- The company plans to enroll 120 adults between 50 and 80 years of age with a DLB diagnosis, who will receive placebo or one of two daily doses of CT1812 for six months in the phase 2 study called SHIMMER, according to a June 23 press release.
- Cognition noted that the study is supported by a $30M grant from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute on Aging and is being carried out in collaboration with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the Lewy Body Dementia Association.