Ken Griffin hedge fund Citadel reportedly leaving Chicago for Florida

Citadel, billionaire Ken Griffin's hedge fund firm, is moving from Chicago to Miami, making it the third big employer in the past two months to announce it's leaving Illinois, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing a letter sent to employees.

Griffin, one of the world's 50 wealthiest people according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, said he has personally moved to Florida and Citadel Securities, his market-making business is also heading to the Sunshine State. That will be a blow to the state and city's tax revenue from a residential income tax and corporate tax perspective.

He considers Florida as providing a better corporate environment, he said in the letter. While he didn't specifically mention crime as a factor in the decision, company officials told the WSJ that it was a consideration.

Citadel's relocation is expected to take multiple years. The company has ~1,000 employees in Chicago and many are expected to stay in the city, the newspaper said.

In an April interview with the WSJ, Griffin said he might move his business out of Illinois because of the rising crime rate and incidents involving the company's employees. "If people aren't safe here, they're not going to live here," he said at the time.

Earlier this month, Caterpillar (CAT) announced plans to move its headquarters to Texas from Deerfield, Illinois, and in May, aircraft manufacturer Boeing (BA) said it will move to the Washington, DC, area from Chicago.