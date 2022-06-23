CarMax Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Jun. 23, 2022 11:01 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, June 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (-41.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.15B (+18.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KMX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.