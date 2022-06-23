Denali Therapeutics initiated at buy at Berenberg on getting drugs directly into brain

  • Berenberg has started Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) with a buy rating saying that the central nervous system ("CNS")-focused company has technology making it possible to get drugs directly into the brain.
  • The firm has a $39 price target (~43% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Caroline Palomeque said that Denali's (DNLI) technology has the ability to allow for therapies to pass through the blood-brain barrier, greatly enhancing the ability to treat CNS diseases.
  • She added that the company's partnerships with several big biopharma companies validate Denali's (DNLI) technology. Partners include Sanofi (SNY), Biogen (BIIB), Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit, and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL).
  • Palomeque wrote that the the company's transport vehicle technology provides individual platforms that can be used for other therapeutic areas within CNS, expanding commercial opportunities.
  • Denali (DNLI) and Biogen (BIIB) recently began a phase 2 study of a Parkinson's disease candidate.
