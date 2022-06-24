Catalyst watch: FedEx event, Shopify split, Micron earnings and key Nikola vote
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - June 27
- All week - Traders are still going wild with Revlon (NYSE:REV), including short interest representing more than 38% of the stock's total float. An old favorite is back on the list of most talked about stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets and StockTwits with interest in Tesla (TSLA) running hot again just ahead of the electric vehicle maker's Q2 deliveries report.
- All week - Notable conferences in the week ahead include the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference, the Cantor Fitzgerald Technology ESG Conference, the Wells Fargo’s 2022 Virtual Bricks to Clicks Digital Conference, Morgan Stanley's Putting the Tech in Biotech Conference and the Stifel Virtual Cell Therapy Conference.
- All week - Proxy firm ISS could come out with its recommendation on Healthcare Realty Trust's (HR) planned acquisition of medical building REIT Healthcare Trust of America (HTA). The vote is scheduled for July 15 and ISS generally comes out with their opinion about two weeks prior to a vote.
- All day - The IPO lockup period on Credo (CRDO) expires. Shares of Credo are up more than 25% from their IPO pricing level.
- All day - Qurate Retail (QRTEA) will livestream a a virtual investor event and hold a Q&A session. Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) will also hold an analyst and investor event.
- All day - Shareholders with Agrico Acquisition Corp. (RICO) meet to vote on the SPAC deal to combine with vertical farming company Kalera. Shares of Kalera will transition from its current Euronext Growth Oslo listing to a publicly listing on the NASDAQ. Kalera joins several other vertical farming companies that have gone public through SPAC deals, including Local Bounti (LOCL), Benson Hill (BHIL), and AppHarvest (APPH).
- 4:30 p.m. R1 RCM (RCM) will host a conference call to discuss the company's updated guidance and business outlook
Tuesday - June 28
- All day - The two-day FedEx (FDX) investor and analyst meeting will begin with new CEO Raj Subramaniam expected to outline the company long-term strategy and forecast.
- All day - The Shopify (SHOP) 10-for-1 stock split will become effective at the end of the trading day.
- All day - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) will hold its three-day edge-to-cloud HPE Discover conference. CEO Antonoio Neri will give a keynote address.
- All day - The WWD Metaverse Symposium will brings together tech firms, beauty and fashion-industry executives to discuss opportunities in the the metaverse. Speakers will include reps from Roblox (RBLX), Nike (NKE), Accenture (ACN), Meta Platforms (META), and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF).
- All day - Avalara (AVLR) will host a Virtual Analyst Day event. Shares of Avalara gained 2% the last time the company held an analyst day.
- 12:00 p.m. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study will be released covering automobile brands. The study will include Tesla (TSLA) for the first time in its industry average.
Wednesday - June 29
- All day - Companies due to report earnings with double-digit share price swings implied by options trading include Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Barnes & Noble Education (BNED). Bank of America thinks Bed Bath & Beyond could announce more store closures and halt its buybuy BABY store openings.
- All day - The deadline will hit at the end of the day for Nikola (NKLA) shareholders to vote for a proposal to increase the number of shares of the company's stock. The company’s proposal would increase the number of shares outstanding to 800M from 600M. Nikola's largest shareholder, founder Trevor Milton, reportedly opposes the measure.
- All day - It is the distribution date of Cryptyde to shareholders of Vinco Ventures (BBIG). BBIG holders will receive one share of Cryptyde (TYDE) common stock for every ten shares of Vinco common stock held. Cryptyde is a crypto upstart focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries.
- 10:15 a.m. Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) will host an investor day event.
Thursday - June 30
- All day - The launch window opens for the Virgin Orbit (VORB) LauncherOne two-stage orbital launch vehicle. The mission, which will be Virgin Orbit's third operational launch, will include carrying seven small satellites for government agencies sponsored by the U.S. military’s Space Test Program.
- All day - Watch IN8bio (INAB), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), Vor Biopharma (VOR), and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) with the companies all lined up to present at the Stifel Virtual Cell Therapy Conference.
- 8:00 a.m. Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) will hold a data update conference call on Freedom-1. Shares of Talaris have been active in the past following Freedom-1 updates.
- 9:00 a.m. - Spirit Airlines (SAVE) will holder a postponed shareholder vote on its planned sale to Frontier (ULCC). The vote comes after JetBlue (JBLU) raised its latest offer for Spirit to $33.50.
- 1:30pm - Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) will hold a shareholder vote on its planned sale to Thoma Bravo. Investors have focused on the $6.9 billion SAIL deal after the tech PE firm reduced its purchase price for its acquisition of Anaplan.
- Postmarket - Micron (MU) reports earnings and holds its earnings call. Options trading on Micron is implying a swing of around 9% after the report drops. Micron fell 3.5% the last time it spilled earnings.
Friday - July 1
- All day - Watch for updates on monthly deliveries from Chinese automaker Li Auto (LI), Nio (NIO), and XPeng (XPEV). Tesla (TSLA) could also post its quarterly deliveries report. In the casino sector, the Macau gross gaming revenue report for June is also due out with a disappointing tally expected to be released for the local properties for Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and MGM Resorts (MGM).
- All day- Oasis Petroleum (OAS) merger with Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is scheduled to close.