As anticipated, the FDA has ordered Altria (NYSE:MO) owned JUUL products off shelves in the US.

The official market denial order made on Thursday restricts the sale of Virginia tobacco and menthol flavored pods at differing nicotine concentrations and orders the removal of existing inventories from shelves. However, the FDA statement clarifies that the government “cannot and will not enforce against individual consumer possession or use of JUUL products or any other tobacco products.”

According to an FDA press release, Juul Labs’ premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) “lacked sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health” and in many cases contained “insufficient and conflicting data” that raised the regulator’s concerns.

“The FDA is tasked with ensuring that tobacco products sold in this country meet the standard set by the law, but the responsibility to demonstrate that a product meets those standards ultimately falls on the shoulders of the company,” Michele Mital, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said in a press release. “As with all manufacturers, JUUL had the opportunity to provide evidence demonstrating that the marketing of their products meets these standards. However, the company did not provide that evidence and instead left us with significant questions. Without the data needed to determine relevant health risks, the FDA is issuing these marketing denial orders.”

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. added that JUUL, as a major e-cigarette maker, “played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping” and thus the regulatory action was appropriate.

Shares of Altria remained positive after the action, suggesting the market had already priced in the impact.

