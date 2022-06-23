Coherent/II-VI deal spread narrows on report of imminent China approval
Jun. 23, 2022 11:21 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR), IIVIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) planned takeover of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is expected to be conditionally cleared imminently in China. The deal spread narrowed on the report. Coherent rose 1.2%, while IIVI gained 2.2%.
- China's antitrust authority didn't see any more critical concerns and was wrapping up its review for final approval, according to a Dealreporter item. China's State Administration for Market Regulation is expected to approve the deal within days, even potentially this week.
- The latest update comes after a report earlier this month that market testing for a remedy had been completed in China and the deal was moving into final approval procedure. Dealreporter also published an item earlier this month that stated that China's review of the deal was progressing well with approval expected soon, though not imminently.