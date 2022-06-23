PREIT finalizes sale of 25% interest in Gloucester Premium Outlets
Jun. 23, 2022 11:22 AM ETPennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PREIT (NYSE:PEI) has finalized the sale of its 25% interest in the entity that owns Gloucester Premium Outlets.
- The gross consideration to the company from this transaction was $35.4M, consisting of $14M in cash plus $21.4M of debt reduction. PREIT used the cash portion of the proceeds to pay down its senior credit facility.
- The sale represents a portion of the asset sale pipeline referenced in conjunction with the firm's Q1 earnings release, with $275M of transactions currently underway.
- PREIT (PEI) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020. The company faces $1.47B in debt payments this year, which is more than four times its projected revenues.
- PEI shares have slid 91% over the past year
- The stock is at high risk of performing badly as per SA Quant system