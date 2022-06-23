BioNTech testicular cancer candidate receives priority designation from EMA
Jun. 23, 2022
- The European Medicines Agency has awarded priority medicines designation (PRIME) to BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) CAR-T therapy BNT211 for testicular cancer.
- BNT211 is a potential first-in-class therapeutic for third- or later-line treatment of testicular germ cell tumors. It is a combination of a CAR-T cell therapy targeting the oncofetal antigen Claudin-6 (CLDN6) and a CLDN6-encoding CAR-T cell amplifying RNA vaccine (CARVac).
- The candidate is currently in a phase 1/2a trial.
- Preliminary data from the trial indicated early signs of anti-tumor activity as well as a positive safety profile.
