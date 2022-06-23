Tyra Biosciences initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

Jun. 23, 2022 11:27 AM ETTYRABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • H.C. Wainwright analyst Mitchell Kapoor initiated coverage of Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) with a Buy rating and $12 price target.
  • The biotech company focused on development of therapies to combat acquired drug resistance across various cancers has a proprietary in-house discovery platform and he believes Tyra's approach could lead to "paradigm-shifting impact" in diseases such as urothelial carcinoma and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.
  • Expects Tyra to advance its two most mature assets into the clinic next year, the analyst added.
  • Tyra Biosciences's Wall St. Analysts Rating stands with a Strong Buy (3 Very Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Tyra Biosciences shares were down around 48%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 72%.
  • Shares are currently up ~17.07% to $7.34 today.
