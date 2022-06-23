Bridgewater ramps up bet against European companies to $10.5B

Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates has almost doubled its wager against European companies to $10.5B from $5.7B a week ago, taking its most bearish position against the region's stocks in two years, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing data it compiled.

The world's largest hedge fund firm disclosed short positions against 28 companies, up from bets against 18 companies last week, according to the data. The firm is betting that the stocks of ASML Holding, TotalEnergies, Sanofi, and SAP will fall. All of the stocks that Bridgewater is shorting are in the Euro Stoxx 50 index.

Bridgewater's bets against European stocks could be even bigger as the firm is only required to disclose its largest positions. The disclosures don't indicate whether the positions are outright bets that the stocks will decline or are part of a larger hedging strategy.

In the past month the Stoxx Europe 600 index has dropped 7.3% vs. the S&P 500's 4.4% decline as seen in this chart.

Earlier Thursday, flash estimates of French and German purchasing managers index readings for June came in weaker than expected, adding to recession fears.

The European economy is particularly vulnerable to the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the region relies on Russia for natural gas supplies. Last month, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said she sees Europe headed to recession as a number of factors converge.