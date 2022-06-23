Europe's drug regulator recommends authorizing Novavax's COVID-19 shot for teens
Jun. 23, 2022 By: Anuron Mitra
- The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday recommended authorizing the use of Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.
- NVAX shares were ~6% higher at $48.19 in morning trading.
- The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee considered that the benefits of (NVAX's) Nuvaxovid in teenagers outweighed the risks, based on a study including over 2.2K children aged 12 to 17 years.
- NVAX's COVID-19 vaccine is already approved for use in Europe in adults aged 18 and above, though only about 210K doses of the shot have been administered in the region as of May.
- "The use of the vaccine in adolescents is the same as in adults, with two injections given in a muscle, three weeks apart," the EMA said in Thursday's statement.