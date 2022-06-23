PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $46 by RBC Capital
Jun. 23, 2022 11:59 AM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams raised PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) price target to $46 from $42 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
- This update is followed by phase 3 study 041 data, increasing the probability that Translarna remains on the E.U. market to 95% from 80% and adding 25% risk-adjusted U.S. sales estimates.
- He further elaborates, shares have not fully rebounded and there is some optionality for Translarna U.S. and other pipeline assets like the Huntington's program, though the pipeline risks and loss of exclusivities likely balance out potential for a more dramatic upside inflection.
- This is the highest price level company has seen since April.
- Quant rating of Hold with 2.86 score.
- Gives poor marks to company valuation and growth; comparision with the peers based on quant factor grades.
- Sell Side Analyst rating of Buy with a 3.63 score. (Strong Buy 3; Buy 2; Hold 5; Sell 1) Average price target of $48.5.
- SA Author rating of Hold with score of 3.00.
- SA Contributor writes: 'PTC Therapeutics management expects the company's revenue of $700-750 million in 2022, which is 34.6% more than in 2021.'
- A comparative price performance of the stock against its peers and broader market over the last six months.