Cisco to completely exit Russia, Belarus after stopping operations in March: report
Jun. 23, 2022 11:47 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)AAPL, NKE, MCD, GOOGBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) said on Thursday that it would completely exit Russia and Belarus, according to Reuters, which reported the news.
- The networking equipment and software company stopped sales and services in the region in March, along with several other companies, including Apple (AAPL), Nike (NKE) and McDonald's (MCD), after the country invaded Ukraine in late February.
- Nike (NKE) and McDonald's (MCD) both have completely exited their businesses in Russia, while Google's (GOOG) Russian subsidiary recently filed for bankruptcy after officials in the country seized its bank account.
- Russia has repeatedly denied it invaded Ukraine, instead saying it is performing a "special military operation" in the country.
- Earlier this month, Cisco (CSCO) Chief Executive Chuck Robbins said that he was starting to see some improvement in the supply chain and remained "fairly optimistic" in the near term.