FICO sees early signs of inflation pressures in April U.K. credit card data

Jun. 23, 2022 11:48 AM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Close up of african american man with calculator checking bills

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

  • Some early signs of inflationary pressures are showing up in Fair Isaac's (NYSE:FICO) April 2022 U.K. card trends data, the company said Thursday. While the U.K. cards data shows a typical increase in spending and balances, it also show a slight increase in missed payments.
  • Average monthly spend hit £760, up 10% from March, tied with December 2021 as the highest in more than two years.
  • A small uplift in average balance for accounts missing a payment suggests inflation is having an impact, the company said.
  • "Much of the April data suggests that credit card behaviour is following typical patterns, exhibiting typical post-Christmas spending and repayment trends," FICO said.
  • "The signs of the cost-of-living crisis are still limited, with the biggest area of concern being a 3% increase in the average one payment missed balance month over month for new cardholders (less than 12 months)," it added.
  • In a broad overview, U.S. credit card metrics appeared to stay healthy in May
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.