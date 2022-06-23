FICO sees early signs of inflation pressures in April U.K. credit card data
Jun. 23, 2022 11:48 AM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Some early signs of inflationary pressures are showing up in Fair Isaac's (NYSE:FICO) April 2022 U.K. card trends data, the company said Thursday. While the U.K. cards data shows a typical increase in spending and balances, it also show a slight increase in missed payments.
- Average monthly spend hit £760, up 10% from March, tied with December 2021 as the highest in more than two years.
- A small uplift in average balance for accounts missing a payment suggests inflation is having an impact, the company said.
- "Much of the April data suggests that credit card behaviour is following typical patterns, exhibiting typical post-Christmas spending and repayment trends," FICO said.
- "The signs of the cost-of-living crisis are still limited, with the biggest area of concern being a 3% increase in the average one payment missed balance month over month for new cardholders (less than 12 months)," it added.
