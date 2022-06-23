Carnival Q2 preview: Rough seas ahead of latest report
Jun. 23, 2022 11:57 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, June 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.14 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.76B.
- Carnival posted lower-than-expected Q1 results, with $1.62B in revenues and a loss per share of $1.66. For the cruise segments, revenue per passenger cruise day for the quarter increased approximately 7.5% driven by exceptionally strong onboard and other revenue.
- The company announced that three additional ships are expected to leave the fleet in 2022 in connection with its ongoing fleet optimization strategy. It continues to expect a net loss for the second quarter of 2022 on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis.
- UBS analyst Robin Farley warned that Carnival and other cruise operators still have much to prove before investors can comfortably set sail with any of the stocks. Nonetheless, Farley maintained “Buy” ratings on Carnival.
- He wrote: "For the cruise names to work, investors need to see a significant pick up in occupancy from the 50% levels in Q1 (and NCLH even below that) while keeping price above 2019 levels as they have in the quarters since restarting – and for the cruise lines to address some refinancing."
- Carnival may also have to contend with pressure on cruise line spending amid a prolonged economic downturn or recession. The aggressive stance by the Federal Reserve in combating inflation is anticipated to impact consumer spending decision during the back half of 2022 and into 2023, which was supposed to be a recovery period for cruise line spending.
- Bank of America is taking a cautious stance on Carnival as well, as forecasts of strong demand may be faltering. Its June note on cruise lines cited sequential price declines from May until June across “most geographies" as a result of significant sale activity, with Carnival leading promotional activity.
- Shares are down over -55% YTD. look at Carnival's (CCL) YTD price return performance versus peers:
- Over the last 1 year, CCL has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.