Albertsons gains as sponsor lock-up expiration extended until September
Jun. 23, 2022 12:01 PM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)KIMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) rose 4.8% after the company disclosed that a lock-up agreement with the companies' sponsors was extended until September as the supermarket chain continues a strategic review.
- The company's five largest stockholders, Cerberus, Kimco Realty (KIM), Klaff Realty, L.P., Lubert-Adler Partners and Jubilee Limited Partnership agreed to extend an agreement that restricts the investors from selling or transfering shares of the company's stock through Sept. 10, the end of the company's fiscal second quarter, according to an 8-K filing on Wednesday. The sponsors beneficially own about 366 million shares, or approximately 87% of the shares that were subject to the 2020 Lock-Up Agreement.
- The lock-up disclosure comes after Albertsons (ACI) announced in late February that the supermarket chain was reviewing potential strategic alternatives. Some of the sale speculation appeared to cool off in late April after reports of a 15 million share block trade that was said to be offered by JPMorgan.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman wrote in a note Thursday that real estate actions increasingly seem more like the most likely outcome. He said the wording of the 8-K suggests that the review may have been at least partly prompted by the sponsors.
- Gutman highlighted that some investors have speculated a possible outcome of the review may be a sale-leaseback of ACI's owned real estate, which was last appraised at $11.2 billion in 2019. Potential proceeds from a sale leaseback may used to repurchase shares from the sponsors.
- "We agree a sale-leaseback is a possible and perhaps likely outcome," Gutman, who has an underweight rating and $28 price target on ACI, wrote. "The benefit of a sale-leaseback is it could protect the stock if sponsors sell their shares by not letting those shares reach the open market."
- Also see from Friday, Margin concerns continue to pressure grocery store stocks.