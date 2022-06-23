Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBD) +3.8% to lead the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index on Thursday after saying last night that workers on a key program ratified a new labor contract that will deliver pay hikes of up to 18.5% over five years.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers reportedly voted by more than 73% to accept management's offer.

The union said the deal gives workers an average increase of 6.5% in the first year and 3% raises in the second and third years, and no work with be outsourced during the life of the agreement.

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen recently maintained a positive outlook on Bombardier shares, which he said are supported by strong end market conditions in the business jet segment.