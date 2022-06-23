Louisiana governor signs bill allowing financial institutions to custody digital assets
Jun. 23, 2022 By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The crypto community is taking a victory lap after John Bel Edwards, the governor of Louisiana, signed a bill last week that will enable financial institutions in the state to custody digital assets like bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) for customers, according to a release by The Crypto Times dated Thursday.
- The partisan bill, which was sponsored by Louisiana State Representative Mark Wright and supported by the Pelican Center for Technology and Innovation, was passed on June 15 and it will become effective on August 1.
- Financial institutions in Louisiana will be able to offer “its customers with virtual currency custody services if the financial institution or trust company has adequate protocols in place to effectively manage risks and comply with applicable laws,” the bill read.
- The move comes as lawmakers around the globe aim to develop a regulatory framework for digital assets, especially as the industry faces a substantial downturn alongside other riskier assets.
