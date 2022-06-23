Biden administration cancels $6B of student loans for defrauded borrowers

Some $6B of federal student loans, affecting 200K former students who attended schools that showed signs of "significant misconduct," will be wiped out in a class-action settlement.

The former students who applied for relief, some as long as seven years ago, will have their loans canceled if they attended one of more than 150 schools named in the class-action settlement, almost all of which are for-profit colleges and vocational programs, the New York Times reported Thursday. The agreement reverses 128K denial notices that were sent to the applicants during the Trump administration.

"We are pleased to have worked with plaintiffs to reach an agreement that will deliver billions of dollars of automatic relief to approximately 200,000 borrowers and that we believe will resolve plaintiffs’ claims in a manner that is fair and equitable for all parties," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona regarding the settlement of Sweet v. Cardona.

A number of schools involved in the settlement are no longer in business. That includes franchises like the Art Institutes and other campuses run by the Dream Center, which went out of business in 2019, and Career Education Corporation, which at its peak enrolled tens of thousands of students at over 100 sites.

A few of the colleges are still in business, including DeVry University, the University of Phoenix, and Grand Canyon University, the NY Times said.

President Joe Biden still hasn't announced a decision on whether his administration will forgive $10K in student debt per borrower. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported Biden was likely to announce his student debt forgiveness plan in July or August.

