Staffing 360 Solutions to execute 1-for-10 reverse stock split
Jun. 23, 2022 12:31 PM ETStaffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) plans to execute a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective at 4:05 p.m. on June 23, 2022.
- The move is intended at raising Staffing 360's common stock price in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's $1.00 per share minimum bid continued listing requirement.
- At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every ten shares of Staffing 360’s issued and outstanding common stock will be converted automatically into one issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value per share. The common stock will start trading on split-adjusted basis on June 24, 2022.
- The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of STAF's common stock outstanding from 17,618,300 shares to ~1,761,830 shares.
- STAF shares have slumped 15% today and 82% over the past year