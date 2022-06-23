Omnicom enters into collaboration with Kroger Precision Marketing

Jun. 23, 2022 12:45 PM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC), KRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Omnicom Group's (NYSE:OMC) media services division has entered into a collaboration with Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) to reduce media waste and enhance consumer experiences.
  • The agreement will launch with KPM feeding its SKU-level store inventory data to Omnicom's open operating system, Omni. This daily data will add a critical capability to Omnicom's Supply Chain IQ Score that helps brands to re-direct media spend to deliver on business KPIs in a supply-strained environment.
  • This partnership will provide product availability data across Kroger's (NYSE:KR) 2700 stores in 35 states, as well as fulfillment rates from ecommerce orders and market basket insights around SKUs purchased together and substituted.
  • In other news, Kroger (KR) announced a 24% increase in dividend today
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.