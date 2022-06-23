Omnicom enters into collaboration with Kroger Precision Marketing
Jun. 23, 2022 12:45 PM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC), KRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Omnicom Group's (NYSE:OMC) media services division has entered into a collaboration with Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) to reduce media waste and enhance consumer experiences.
- The agreement will launch with KPM feeding its SKU-level store inventory data to Omnicom's open operating system, Omni. This daily data will add a critical capability to Omnicom's Supply Chain IQ Score that helps brands to re-direct media spend to deliver on business KPIs in a supply-strained environment.
- This partnership will provide product availability data across Kroger's (NYSE:KR) 2700 stores in 35 states, as well as fulfillment rates from ecommerce orders and market basket insights around SKUs purchased together and substituted.
