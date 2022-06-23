Eni (NYSE:E) said on Thursday it is postponing the IPO of its Plenitude renewables unit on the Euronext Milan stock exchange because of deteriorating market conditions.

"While there was strong and widespread investor interest in Plenitude and important support for its strategy, Eni has concluded that the volatility and uncertainty currently affecting the markets require a further phase of monitoring," the company said.

Plenitude has installed renewable energy capacity of ~1.4 GW, which it plans to increase to more than 6 GW by 2025 and 15 GW by 2030.

Two weeks ago, Eni (E) had said it planned to move forward with the listing.