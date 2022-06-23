Moderna COVID-19 shot under review at CDC meeting to add teens, older children

  • An independent group of experts of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is meeting on Thursday to decide whether to recommend the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 – 17.
  • After a three-hour meeting, the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to vote on its use at 1:30 EST.
  • A rival messenger RNA vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) was available for the age group since October.
  • CDC advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the federal agency usually follows them for a final decision.
  • Just last week, the FDA amended the EUA granted for Moderna (MRNA) vaccine to add individuals aged six months to 17 years.
  • Later, the CDC endorsed the use of Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) vaccines for children between the ages of six months and five years.
