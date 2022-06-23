Moderna COVID-19 shot under review at CDC meeting to add teens, older children
Jun. 23, 2022 1:13 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- An independent group of experts of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is meeting on Thursday to decide whether to recommend the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 – 17.
- After a three-hour meeting, the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to vote on its use at 1:30 EST.
- A rival messenger RNA vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) was available for the age group since October.
- CDC advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the federal agency usually follows them for a final decision.
- Just last week, the FDA amended the EUA granted for Moderna (MRNA) vaccine to add individuals aged six months to 17 years.
- Later, the CDC endorsed the use of Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) vaccines for children between the ages of six months and five years.