Jun. 23, 2022

  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has started a new and slightly bigger round of layoffs, with some 300 staffers losing their jobs, Variety reports.
  • That follows cuts of about 150 workers in May.
  • The new job cuts are mostly in the United States but reach across multiple business functions, according to the report.
  • "While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth," Netflix (NFLX) said.
  • Earlier, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed the company was talking with "all" of the potential partners to launch an advertising-supported service tier.
