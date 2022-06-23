Netflix cuts another 300 employees - Variety
Jun. 23, 2022 1:37 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has started a new and slightly bigger round of layoffs, with some 300 staffers losing their jobs, Variety reports.
- That follows cuts of about 150 workers in May.
- The new job cuts are mostly in the United States but reach across multiple business functions, according to the report.
- "While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth," Netflix (NFLX) said.
- Earlier, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed the company was talking with "all" of the potential partners to launch an advertising-supported service tier.