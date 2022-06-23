Timber begins enrolling in late-stage trial of topical drug for rare skin disorder
Jun. 23, 2022 1:46 PM ETTimber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) said the first four patients were enrolled in a phase 3 trial of its topical drug TMB-001 to treat a moderate to severe forms of congenital ichthyosis (CI).
- CI are a group of rare genetic skin diseases characterized by dry, thickened and scaling skin.
- The phase 3 trial, dubbed ASCEND, will be undertaken at sites in the U.S., Canada, Italy, France, and Germany and will enroll 142 people six years of age or older with moderate to severe CI including recessive X-linked ichthyosis and autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis, the company said in a June 23 press release.
- The patients will receive either TMB-001 0.05% — a topical isotretinoin formulated using the company's IPEG delivery system — or a vehicle control ointment.
- The company's phase 2a and phase 2b trials of TMB-001 were supported by a $1.5M grant by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grant program. TMB-001 had also received the FDA's breakthrough therapy and fast track designations.