Pink Floyd looks to sell its catalog for $500M-plus - Bloomberg
Jun. 23, 2022 1:49 PM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG), SONYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Pink Floyd has become the latest major music act looking to cash in on its past work, and the band is set to reap one of the largest such sales in music history, Bloomberg reports.
- The band's members are seeking at least $500M to hand over their recording and songwriting catalog, notably including merchandising rights for products based on the band.
- The potential buyers' list has reportedly been narrowed to four, including giant BMG, as well as Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Sony Music Entertainment (NYSE:SONY), which already distribute some of the band's music.
- A deal would be notable for another reason: Pink Floyd produced what are among the 1970s' most popular records (including Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall), but the members' relationship has been highly strained (and litigious) for decades.
- A sale would follow on some other recent big transactions: Bob Dylan sold his catalog to Universal Music in a late-2020 nine-figure deal, and Sony made a deal for Bruce Springsteen's record masters and publishing worth about $500M.