Apple, Android smartphones hacked by Italian company, Google says
Jun. 23, 2022 By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) said on Thursday that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones and Android smartphones were hacked by the Italian company, RCS Lab.
- In a blog post, the tech giant said RCS Lab, created software to spy on private messages and contacts that were on the devices.
- Identified victims were located in Italy and Kazakhstan, Google added in the post.
- An Apple (AAPL) spokesman told Reuters the company had revoked all known accounts and certificates associated with the hack.
- Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) explained that it had taken steps to prevent the hack from interfering with its Android operating system and alerted the users about the hack.
