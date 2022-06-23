Apple, Android smartphones hacked by Italian company, Google says

Jun. 23, 2022 By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Google Pay and Apple Pay

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) said on Thursday that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones and Android smartphones were hacked by the Italian company, RCS Lab.
  • In a blog post, the tech giant said RCS Lab, created software to spy on private messages and contacts that were on the devices.
  • Identified victims were located in Italy and Kazakhstan, Google added in the post.
  • An Apple (AAPL) spokesman told Reuters the company had revoked all known accounts and certificates associated with the hack.
  • Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) explained that it had taken steps to prevent the hack from interfering with its Android operating system and alerted the users about the hack.
  • On Thursday, investment firm Bernstein said Apple (AAPL) shares could "potentially outperform" over the next few months, citing its past historical pattern going into an iPhone release.
