Penn National and Caesars Entertainment headline Macquarie's top stock picks list for a recession

Jun. 23, 2022 2:01 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)MGM, CZR, IGT, NGMSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Las Vegas slot machines

PNC/Stockbyte via Getty Images

Macquarie pushed out a list of its top stock ideas for resiliency through a tighter macro backdrop.

In the gaming sector, the firm said it favors Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), MGM Resorts (MGM) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) due to their geographic exposure, ability to hold operating margins, and exposure to the bourgeoning online gaming and sports betting industry.

Looking at the lottery names, Macquarie sees International Gaming Technology (IGT) and NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) as standing above peers. The lottery industry in general is seen as a stable, defensive business with deep moats that grows at low-to-mid-single digits annually.

Overall, the gaming and lottery stocks are seen as good fits for a portfolio set up to weather a recession.

Compare growth and valuation metrics PENN, MGM, CZR, IGT and NGMS on side by side.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.