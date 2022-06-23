Macquarie pushed out a list of its top stock ideas for resiliency through a tighter macro backdrop.

In the gaming sector, the firm said it favors Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), MGM Resorts (MGM) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) due to their geographic exposure, ability to hold operating margins, and exposure to the bourgeoning online gaming and sports betting industry.

Looking at the lottery names, Macquarie sees International Gaming Technology (IGT) and NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) as standing above peers. The lottery industry in general is seen as a stable, defensive business with deep moats that grows at low-to-mid-single digits annually.

Overall, the gaming and lottery stocks are seen as good fits for a portfolio set up to weather a recession.

Compare growth and valuation metrics PENN, MGM, CZR, IGT and NGMS on side by side.