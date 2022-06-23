Procept BioRobotics stock rises as B Riley starts coverage with buy rating, $53 PT

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) stock gained as much as 8.3% to $37.01 in Thursday trading, after B Riley research initiated coverage on the surgical robotics company with a buy rating.

B Riley analyst Neil Chatterji gave PRCT stock a price target of $53, which represents a 55% upside to PRCT's last closing price.

"We believe the company is set to outperform (small- and mid-cap medical technology) peers as adoption of its Aquablation robotic technology to treat benign prostate enlargement ramps," said Chatterji.

PRCT's Aquablation therapy to treat benign enlargement of the prostate gland - a common condition among older men - earlier this month got additional positive coverage policies from five new regional private insurance plans.

According to B Riley's Chatterji, about 40M American men experience prostate gland enlargement as they age, and treatment in the U.S. represents a $20B potential surgical market.

PRCT shares, which are on track to snap a three-day losing streak, have gained nearly 37% YTD up to Wednesday, in contrast to the performance of the larger biotechnology and medical technology sector.

"We believe (the share performance) reflects the growing adoption and utilization of PRCT's disruptive AquaBeam robotic system, which is the first and only image-guided heat-free technology for benign prostate enlargement," said Chatterji.

B Riley's buy rating matches the Wall Street average rating, but is in contrast to the SA Authors rating of hold. The stock has no Quant rating as it has traded for less than a year.