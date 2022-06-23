Keurig Dr Pepper lands global rights to Atypique cocktail brand
Jun. 23, 2022 2:17 PM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a deal to acquire the global rights to the non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink cocktail brand Atypique from Station Agro-Biotech
- Atypique is described as a highly unique offering in the emerging and fast-growing non-alcohol cocktail segment, providing a range of ready-to-drink cocktails, such as margaritas, gin & tonic and mojitos. The agreement includes a multi-year collaboration between the two companies to fuel accelerated growth for Atypique.
- "At Keurig Dr Pepper, we strongly believe in innovation to drive growth to meet the evolving beverage needs of consumers," said Ozan Dokmecioglu, CFO & President of International.
- CFO update: "We are excited to add this new platform to our powerful portfolio in Canada, and the global rights to Atypique provides optionality to further expand the brand's growth potential."
- The acquisition is expected to close in the early part of Q4. Financial terms were not disclosed.