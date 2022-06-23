Keurig Dr Pepper lands global rights to Atypique cocktail brand

Jun. 23, 2022 2:17 PM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Pink grapefruit and rosemary gin cocktail is served in a prepared gin glasses

fortyforks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a deal to acquire the global rights to the non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink cocktail brand Atypique from Station Agro-Biotech
  • Atypique is described as a highly unique offering in the emerging and fast-growing non-alcohol cocktail segment, providing a range of ready-to-drink cocktails, such as margaritas, gin & tonic and mojitos. The agreement includes a multi-year collaboration between the two companies to fuel accelerated growth for Atypique.
  • "At Keurig Dr Pepper, we strongly believe in innovation to drive growth to meet the evolving beverage needs of consumers," said Ozan Dokmecioglu, CFO & President of International.
  • CFO update: "We are excited to add this new platform to our powerful portfolio in Canada, and the global rights to Atypique provides optionality to further expand the brand's growth potential."
  • The acquisition is expected to close in the early part of Q4. Financial terms were not disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.