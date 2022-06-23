Farm equipment manufacturers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Deere (NYSE:DE) and AGCO (AGCO) all plunge to new 52-week lows in Thursday's trading, -6%, -6.9% and -8.8%, respectively, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before a House committee amplified concerns of a coming recession.

AGCO (AGCO) also was hit by a downgrade at Morgan Stanley, as investors begin to price in some degree of recession from 2023 in machinery multiples.

Fertilizer makers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and CF Industries (CF) are the day's two biggest losers on the S&P 500, -8.8% and -8.6% respectively, with Nutrien (NTR) also falling sharply, -7.3%.

Fertilizer prices surged to records after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused fears of a shortage; prices have been declining in recent weeks, but Bloomberg analyst Marina Cavalcante said farmers still are not buying, choosing to wait for further declines.

Mosaic's (MOS) revenues and profitability "could peak in FY 2022 before declining markedly from 2023," JR Research writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.