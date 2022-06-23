Coinbase working on fixing connection error issues

Jun. 23, 2022 2:19 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments

error

mirsad sarajlic/iStock via Getty Images

  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, said its's aware of customers encountering connection issue errors on its website and mobile apps.
  • "We've got all hands on deck to fix this AASAP and will update here soon," the company said via tweet at 2:05 PM ET on Thursday.
  • Downdetector showed 117 reports of issues with Coinbase (COIN) just before 2 PM ET, with 49% of the problems reported with the mobile app, 41% with the website, and 11% in placing orders.
  • Earlier today, Coinbase (COIN) announced plans to sunset tis Pro product as it migrates advanced trading features to its Coinbase.com platform.
