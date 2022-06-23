AbbVie taps priority review voucher to expand Rinvoq into ulcerative colitis
Jun. 23, 2022 2:24 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)EIGRBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AbbVie has used a priority review voucher to expand the indication of Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to include moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
- The approval was noted in a Federal Register posting Thursday.
- Endpoints News reported that the voucher used was likely one Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) purchased from Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) for $90M in 2020.
- Rinvoq had global revenue of $465M in the first quarter.
- Earlier in June, AbbVie (ABBV) said Rinvoq met its primary endpoint in a phase 3 program in axial spondyloarthritis and active ankylosing spondylitis.