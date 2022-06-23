Citi is buying Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) story on how it will boost gross margins ahead, which is bullish for the audio streamer's equity value, it says.

Investments in growing Spotify's music and podcast businesses haven't helped or hurt gross margins to date, analyst Jason Bazinet wrote. But the company should see bigger tailwinds from its Marketplace effort, and fewer headwinds in podcasting ahead.

Spotify's gross margins have been well below a long-term target of 40%, he noted - settling between 25.5% to 26.8% over the past four years - a fact Bazinet attributes to music content owners holding the upper hand in the eternal battle between content owners and distributors.

That helps to explain why Spotify has looked to broaden its audio platform beyond music, into podcasts and likely audiobooks, and possibly even verticals like live sports one day, he said.

The gross margins have been used by the Street as a proxy for the efficacy of Spotify's (SPOT) strategy, and the flatness over the past few years reflect "two tailwinds and one headwind," Bazinet said: Tailwinds have come from Marketplace (its initiative to promote specific music) and a gradual migration away from major labels to indies. The headwind to date has stemmed from hefty investments in podcasting.

Those forces have largely offset - but they're beginning to shift, with podcasting hurdles abating, and Marketplace still growing, meaning Spotify can look to expand margins in 2023 and beyond, Bazinet said.

Also today, Spotify is looking to improve discovery of live shows by replacing its Concert Hub with a new Live Events Feed, offering a personalized view of live events with information from ticketing partners including Ticketmaster (LYV).

Spotify stock (SPOT) is up 1.7% Thursday.

Spotify (SPOT) CEO Daniel Ek focused on margins at the company's recent Investor Day, saying the business has been great except for that outlier, which he blamed on heavy investment. Podcasting, for example, is not yet profitable but "we believe it has 40-50% gross margin potential."