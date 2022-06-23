Paycom Software, Paylocity stocks gain after assumed Overweight at KeyBanc
Jun. 23, 2022 3:19 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC), PCTYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) +4.5% and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) +4.4% are climbing in Thursday afternoon trading after KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino assumed coverage with Outperform ratings.
- Both companies, as well as the overall Human Capital Management Software-as-a-Service (HCM SaaS) sub-sector, stand to benefit from the broader continuation of hybrid work and the “Great Reshuffle,” Celino wrote in a note, adding that those catalysts have pushed human resources departments to better engage employees and enhance productivity.
- Despite a historic surge in unemployment at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Paycom Software (PAYC) and Paylocity (PCTY) had experienced positive growth as companies explore automating HR tasks, Celino emphasized.
- Going forward, "we believe share gains vs. legacy providers (ADP, Paychex), and displacements of in-house processes and regional/point-solutions, provide a durable and consistent stream of opportunity for PAYC and PCTY, even in a downturn," the note read.
- Meanwhile, SA Quant Rating screens both firms as a Hold, while the Average Wall Street Analyst views both as a Buy.
- Earlier this month, (June 7) Paycom Software expanded its stock repurchase plan.