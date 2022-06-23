Paycom Software, Paylocity stocks gain after assumed Overweight at KeyBanc

Jun. 23, 2022 3:19 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC), PCTYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Paycom Center

wellesenterprises/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) +4.5% and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) +4.4% are climbing in Thursday afternoon trading after KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino assumed coverage with Outperform ratings.
  • Both companies, as well as the overall Human Capital Management Software-as-a-Service (HCM SaaS) sub-sector, stand to benefit from the broader continuation of hybrid work and the “Great Reshuffle,” Celino wrote in a note, adding that those catalysts have pushed human resources departments to better engage employees and enhance productivity.
  • Despite a historic surge in unemployment at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Paycom Software (PAYC) and Paylocity (PCTY) had experienced positive growth as companies explore automating HR tasks, Celino emphasized.
  • Going forward, "we believe share gains vs. legacy providers (ADP, Paychex), and displacements of in-house processes and regional/point-solutions, provide a durable and consistent stream of opportunity for PAYC and PCTY, even in a downturn," the note read.
  • Meanwhile, SA Quant Rating screens both firms as a Hold, while the Average Wall Street Analyst views both as a Buy.
  • Earlier this month, (June 7) Paycom Software expanded its stock repurchase plan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.