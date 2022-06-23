Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares jumped almost 12% on Thursday as investment firm J.P. Morgan upgraded the data warehousing company, noting it surged in its recent CIO survey.

Analyst Mark Murphy moved the stock to overweight from neutral and maintained the firm's $165 price target on Snowflake (SNOW) shares, highlighting how favorably it is viewed by customers.

"Snowflake enjoys excellent standing among customers as evident in our customer interviews and recently laid out a clear long-term vision at its Investor Day in Las Vegas toward cementing its position as a critical emerging platform layer of the enterprise software stack," Murphy wrote in a note to clients, adding that it is now in "elite" territory in the CIO survey.

In the CIO survey, which polled 142 CIOs spending more than $100B of IT spending, Snowflake (SNOW) came in first in installed base spending intentions and first among "emerging companies whose vision most impressed respondents."

In addition to the upgrade, Murphy added that J.P. Morgan is now "incrementally confident" that the Frank Slootman-led Snowflake (SNOW) is capable of reaching "material" free cash flow generation and it may happen sooner than investors believe, which could help support the stock's valuation.

"Net-net, we believe Snowflake is benefiting from demonstrable secular tailwinds illustrated quantitatively and qualitatively in our CIO Survey while also exhibiting an Elite-Rule-of-79 and positive cash flow for [fiscal 2023] based on [estimates], setting up an attractive risk/reward dynamic, in our view," Murphy explained.

Earlier this month, investment firm Canaccord Genuity raised its rating on Snowflake (SNOW) to buy from hold on the grounds that the shares are undervalued.