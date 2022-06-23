JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is in good stead with new CFO Julie Albrecht, according to Baird analyst Joshua Chan.

The new executive Albrecht joined the firm on Tuesday from sustainable packaging company Sonoco, with prior experience at a number of peers. She replaces acting CFO David Guernsey, who is expecting to transition to another leadership role within the organization.

“We expect Ms. Albrecht's experience, including as CFO of a larger industrial company and her extensive experience across finance functions, to be additive to JELD,” Josh Chan told clients.

Chan added that the company has clear growth potential despite a recent selloff as concerns on the housing market have bubbled over. Still, there is not yet good enough reason to move from a Neutral position.

“While valuation has come in, we remain patiently on the sidelines as we believe cyclical clarity is a needed ingredient to become more constructive on shares,” he concluded.

Shares of the Oregon based window and door manufacturer rose over 6% shortly before Thursday’s close. The rebound reflects a notable jump upward after an over 20% drop since May.