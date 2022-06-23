Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Thursday has partnered with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo in an effort to introduce his colossal amount of fans to non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), or digital representations of real-world objects.

Throughout the multi-year deal, Ronaldo, who plays for the Portugal national football team, and Binance will develop a series of collections for sale exclusively on the Binance NFT platform.

The first collection is said to be released later in 2022 and will feature designs created in collaboration with Ronaldo, said Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume.

The partnership will "provide his fans with exclusive engagement opportunities to connect with Ronaldo and own a piece of iconic sports history," said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao in a statememt. Ronaldo has amassed a huge following across social media over the years, with over 100M fans just on Twitter.

Binance's move to team up with Ronaldo comes as a slew of crypto-focused firms like Crypto.com (CRO-USD) have pursued sports partnerships in an effort to boost brand awareness and customer engagement.

Earlier, NHL partnered with NFT platform Sweet to roll out digital collectibles marketplace.