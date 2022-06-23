Norovirus vaccine developer HilleVax stock jumps 23%

Jun. 23, 2022 4:10 PM ETHLVXBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Norovirus vaccine developer HilleVax (HLVX) stock climbed 23% Thursday afternoon.

Shares of the vaccine maker opened at $9.68, reaching a high of $12.13 in late afternoon before closing at $11.90. ET. Despite the jump, the stock closed about 30% below its initial public offering price of $17 per share.

HilleVax held an upsized initial public offering on April 29 that raised $200M.

For a more in-depth look at HilleVax (HLVX), check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “HilleVax Targets $100M IPO for Acute Gastroenteritis Vaccine”.

