Norovirus vaccine developer HilleVax stock jumps 23%

Norovirus vaccine developer HilleVax (HLVX) stock climbed 23% Thursday afternoon.

Shares of the vaccine maker opened at $9.68, reaching a high of $12.13 in late afternoon before closing at $11.90. ET. Despite the jump, the stock closed about 30% below its initial public offering price of $17 per share.

HilleVax held an upsized initial public offering on April 29 that raised $200M.

