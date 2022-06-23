FedEx Non-GAAP EPS of $6.87 misses by $0.01, revenue of $24.4B misses by $160M
Jun. 23, 2022 4:04 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- FedEx press release (NYSE:FDX): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.87 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $24.4B (+8.0% Y/Y) misses by $160M.
- During fiscal 2022 the company repurchased $2.2 billion of FedEx common stock. As of May 31, 2022, $4.1 billion remained under the existing share repurchase authorization. The company expects to repurchase $1.5 billion of FedEx common stock during the first half of fiscal 2023.
- 2023 Outlook: Earnings per diluted share of $22.45 to $24.45 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments and costs related to business optimization initiatives;
- Earnings per diluted share of $22.50 to $24.50 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments and costs related to business optimization initiatives, and excluding estimated costs associated with business realignment activities;
- ETR of approximately 24% prior to the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments and costs related to business optimization initiatives; and
- Capital spending of $6.8 billion, with a priority on investments to improve efficiency, including fleet and facility modernization, and increased automation.
- Shares +2.66%.