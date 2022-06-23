Commercial-stage biotech Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) dropped ~12% in the post-market Thursday after the company announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on its investigational therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, SRP-5051.

SRP-5051, also known as vesleteplirsen, was undergoing a Phase 2 trial called MOMENTUM to assess its potential in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The hold imposed on the Part B of the trial follows a serious adverse event of hypomagnesemia, Sarepta (SRPT) said, adding that the FDA is seeking all information on the events, including a few of non-serious grade 2 cases.

“In the next few days we will respond to the Agency with this information and proposed changes to the monitoring plan,” the company added.

The global trial has so far met half of the planned enrollment target for the Part B portion, and the company is on track to complete enrollment by the end of this year.

According to Sarepta (SRPT), Part B of MOMENTUM includes magnesium supplementation and measures to monitor the magnesium levels.

Read: In 1Q 2022, the company narrowed its net loss by ~37%, driven by sales of muscular dystrophy therapies.