Taiwan gives emergency use approval to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine

Jun. 23, 2022

Germany Begins Novavax Covid Vaccinations

Carsten Koall/Getty Images News

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Thursday said its COVID-19 vaccine had been given an emergency use approval in Taiwan in adults aged 18 years and older.
  • The approval from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration will allow NVAX to begin shipping doses of the vaccine, Nuvaxovid, to Taiwan under the global vaccine sharing COVAX scheme.
  • NVAX and Taiwan have already executed a supply agreement.
  • The emergency use approval was based on preclinical, manufacturing and clinical trial data submitted for review.
  • Earlier in the day, Europe's drug regulator recommended authorizing Nuvaxovid for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.
  • NVAX stock closed 13.9% higher at $51.81.
