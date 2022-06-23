Taiwan gives emergency use approval to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine
Jun. 23, 2022 4:11 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Thursday said its COVID-19 vaccine had been given an emergency use approval in Taiwan in adults aged 18 years and older.
- The approval from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration will allow NVAX to begin shipping doses of the vaccine, Nuvaxovid, to Taiwan under the global vaccine sharing COVAX scheme.
- NVAX and Taiwan have already executed a supply agreement.
- The emergency use approval was based on preclinical, manufacturing and clinical trial data submitted for review.
- Earlier in the day, Europe's drug regulator recommended authorizing Nuvaxovid for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.
- NVAX stock closed 13.9% higher at $51.81.