CalAmp GAAP EPS of -$0.34 misses by $0.09, revenue of $64.7M misses by $4.73M

Jun. 23, 2022 4:11 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • CalAmp press release (NASDAQ:CAMP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.34 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $64.7M (-18.8% Y/Y) misses by $4.73M.
  • Gross margin in the quarter was 40%, down slightly sequentially and year-over-year due to the lower revenue combined with cost increases resulting from the supply chain constraints.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million, or 3% of revenue for the quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million, or 7% of revenue in the prior quarter.
  • Ended the quarter with $59.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • The Company is maintaining its policy of not providing quarterly guidance. Visibility into product shipments still remains uncertain due to the global component supply shortages.
