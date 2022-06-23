Smith & Wesson Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.15, revenue of $181.3M beats by $1.45M
Jun. 23, 2022 4:07 PM ETSmith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Smith & Wesson Brands press release (NASDAQ:SWBI): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $181.3M (-43.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.45M.
- Gross margin was 39.8% versus 45.1% in the comparable quarter last year and 32.2% in the comparable quarter in fiscal 2020.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $57.7 million, or 31.8% of net sales, compared with $125.6 million, or 38.9% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.
- Accordingly, our Board of Directors has authorized a 25% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share, which will be paid to stockholders of record on July 7, 2022 with payment to be made on July 21, 2022.
- Shares -0.77%.