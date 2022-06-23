Smith & Wesson Brands gives back some of its SCOTUS ruling gain after earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reported sales fell 31% in FQ4 from a year ago. The drop was due to the return to more normalized levels of demand following the pandemic surge.

Gross margin was 39.8% vs. 45.1%% last year and 32.2% two years ago.

Non-GAAP net income came in at $37.6M compared with $89.6M last year.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was reported at 31.8% of sales vs. 38.9% last year.

Looking ahead, SWBI expects inflationary pressures to persist and for firearm market conditions to return to more normalized levels in FY23. The company heads into the new fiscal year with a strong balance sheet padded with $120.7M of cash and no debt. SWBI anticipates that it will continue generating strong cash flow for the foreseeable future. "We are confident in our flexible manufacturing model and expect to benefit from the pricing and product portfolio adjustments that we made during the surge," noted CEO Mark Smith.

The SWBI board authorized a 25% increase in the quarterly dividend payout.

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) shares shot up 9.47% on Thursday after a Supreme Court ruling struck down a restrictive gun law enacted in New York. The stock gave back 2.09% in the after-hours session.